Kyle Walker - Re-Signs with Manchester City

Kyle Walker has re-signed with the club until 2026 and is now committed more than ever. In a great post on social the club and player made the announcement.

Walker on the signing:

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club. I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level.

“The Treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies. I am delighted to continue at a Club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

“It’s the team. I think that in this team there’s something special,”

“It’s an honour,” said Walker.

“To wear the armband that some of the players in the past have worn such as David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero, is incredible.

“And off the back of a Treble-winning season, to then go and captain the Club for the first time and win the Super Cup, I have to admit, I felt very proud of myself.

“Everything that we have here, the facilities, the chefs, the kitmen, the nutritionists, it’s all top.

“So we just need to make sure that we turn up every game day, put them three points on the board and moving on to the next one.”