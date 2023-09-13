EA Sports FC: Football Game Ratings are in for Manchester City

The new football video game is abck at the end of the month and under a new name as it is now EA Sports FC, changing from over two decades under the FIFA moniker.
We now have the new ratings and we have some good ones and some quite frankly insulting ones.
Let’s check them out:
Erling Haaland: 91 – PAC 89, SHO 93, PAS 66, DRI 80, DEF 45, PHY 88
Kevin De Bruyne: 91 – PAC 72, SHO 88, PAS 94, DRI 87, DEF 65, PHY 78
Ruben Dias: 89 – PAC 62, SHO 39, PAS 66, DRI 69, DEF 89, PHY 87
Rodri: 89 – PAC 58, SHO 73, PAS 80, DRI 80, DEF 85, PHY 84
Ederson: 88 – DIV 86, HAN 82, KIC 91, REF 86, SPD 64, POS 86
Bernardo Silva: 88 – PAC 69, SHO 78, PAS 86, DRI 92, DEF 70, PHY 69
Phil Foden: 85 – PAC 81, SHO 79, PAS 82, DRI 88, DEF 57, PHY 60
Jack Grealish: 85 – PAC 76, SHO 76, PAS 84, DRI 88, DEF 53, PHY 73
John Stones: 85 – PAC 72, SHO 52, PAS 75, DRI 77, DEF 85, PHY 77
Kyle Walker: 84 – PAC 90, SHO 63, PAS 77, DRI 78, DEF 79, PHY 81
Manuel Akanji: 82
Mateo Kovacic: 82
Josko Gvardiol: 82
Nathan Ake: 81
Julian Alvarez: 80
Kalvin Phillips: 79
Stefan Ortega Moreno: 79
Sergio Gomez: 74
Rico Lewis: 73
Maximo Perrone: 71
Scott Carson: 71
Let’s play a quick two up and two down as we have some thoughts.
Two up, Haaland and De Bruyne are properly rated and among the highest n the game. Well deserved and should be fun players to run with in the game.
Two down, Alvarez and Ake are way too low for my money. At least a 3-5 increase seems fair to me as both are incredible players and deserve a higher score.
Thoughts on the new ratings?
