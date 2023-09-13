 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SKY BLUE NEWS: Mateo Kovacic Update + September Look Ahead

Manchester City is back in business

By Saul Garcia
Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Worry in Manchester as Mateo Kovacic is under injury watch. The Croatian international was in duty this past week and a half where he played very little and now could be out for 1-14 days.

With Pep Guardiola back ij the fold after a break due to a surgery, the manager will want an independent doctor to test out where Kova is at. The hope is it just a minor knock and he can go Saturday vs West Ham.

We will continue to watch this situation.

Elsewhere, we look at the rest of the September fixtures:

The return of UCL, League Cup vs a heavyweight and some more PL action. A little bit of everything for the club as we re-enter the grind of the season after a long intenrational break.

One to watch is that League Cup match as it is in the early stages and City face a formidable foe in the Magpies.

Excited to be back!

