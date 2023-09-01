Transfer Deadline Day: What Happened At Manchester City?

The summer transfer window has slammed shut and it’s been an interesting one for Manchester City.

Matheus Nunes became City’s final signing of the summer, following Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku to Manchester. The Wolves midfielder signed a five year contract at the Etihad to complete City’s incoming activities.

The blues allowed Ilkay Gundogan to join Barcelona, while Riyad Mahrez moved to Saudi Arabia. But the most surprising outgoing transfer was Cole Palmer’s move to Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £40m deal.

Tommy Doyle has joined Wolves as part of the Nunes deal, and the Black Country side have an option to buy at the end of the season. Taylor Harwood-Bellis has also gone out on loan again, this time to the South Coast to sign for relegated Southampton.

Finally, defensive misfit Joao Cancelo was the final player to leave the club after he joined Gundogan in Spain. The Portuguese star spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich following a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

What do you think of City’s summer transfer dealings? Are you happy with who has come in? And what about Palmer? Should City have let him go? Let us know your thoughts.