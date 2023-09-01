Manchester City vs Fulham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test at home vs Fulham.

The Premier League is here and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 2 September 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury.

VAR: Tony Harrington.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City is off a nice win in Sheffield and Fulham off a draw to Spurs.

This should make for a fun match and the last with Juanma Lillo in charge. Look for CIty’s midfield to take charge and really make it a tough match for the lilywhites.

With that in mind, Haaland should have ample opportunities for goal as the qualitya nd service should be there.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne out.

Fulham haveBenda and Willian out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Fulham