Welcome to Manchester City: Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes has signed for Manchester City. The star Portuguese player joins just in time for the new season and had a lot to say as the club believe in this player.

Let’s check it out-

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City.”

“I’m very energetic as a player, I like I run a lot and the Premier League is very intense,” he added.

“There’s a lot of counter-attacks and fast attacks, so I think it suits [me] in that way.

“City play sometimes differently as well because I see they have the ball, they manage the ball, they manage the game so it’s good also for me to get used to that part again, because at Wolverhampton we played more counter-attacking of course so I think it’s very good.”