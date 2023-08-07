The Shield: Manchester City Lose in Penalties: Reaction & Tweets

A lost trophy as Manchester City lose a third successive Community Shield in penalties vs Arsenal. Despite a good performance and being the better team, it was not enough as a miraculous deflection made the defining moment.

We move as the Premier League starts this Friday with City in the opener vs Burnley. Let’s check out the reaction from this match:

“My first words, congratulations to Arsenal for winning the Community Shield trophy,” Guardiola said.

“We were close. We were good for 25-30 minutes, in the last 15 or 20 minutes of the first half they were better. They had two chances and Stefan did well.

“But second half we were much, much better. We played a really good second half. Our energy from the new players especially players in one- on-one situations, players like Phil, Kevin and Cole.

“We were close but at the end, we couldn’t do it and their penalty takers were better than us.”

“Win or lose, right now I know the position of the team,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We have to recover well and prepare for Burnley and then travel to Athens, play at 10pm, finish at 2am come back and play Saturday against Newcastle at home. This is my plan.

“We would love to win today absolutely but sometimes you have to accept it and give credit to your opponent.”

“We are not the NBA that when you finish you have three months off to recover. Not here, especially here. In good seasons or bad seasons it didn’t happen.

“You have to adapt and that’s why I’m surprised how good we behaved. We faced an extraordinary team. It happened last season and it happened again.

“We were close and we are a little bit disappointed for the final result but it’s football.

“If you can’t win you can bring minutes to the players and I’m thinking of Friday, when we are going to Burnley to play.”