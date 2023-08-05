Manchester City Announce Gvardiol Signing

Manchester City have finally completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, bringing and end to one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer.

The blues made no secret of their interest in the 21-yer-old centre back, but had struggled to come to an agreement with the German side. However, a breakthrough in negotiations was made earlier in the week, with Gvardiol arriving in Manchester on Thursday night.

The blues announced his signing on Saturday, with Gvardiol putting pen to paper on a five year contract at the Etihad Stadium. Speaking after completing his move, Gvardiol expressed his delight in moving to Manchester.

“I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me.

“Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has. To be joining City is something very special for me and my family.”

And the new signing told how he is looking forward to working with Pep Guardiola and even improving his game under the Catalan boss. “To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, who has worked behind the scenes to secure the signing said the blues were delighted to see Gvardiol arrive in Manchester.

“He is a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has a superb set of attributes. Top clubs all over Europe have been monitoring him, so to bring him here is great news for us.

“Josko has so many qualities – everything you want in a centre-half. He is fast, competitive, combative, strong in the air, impressive in possession of the ball, with strong self-belief and a good character. He is left-footed, too, which offers us good options at the back.

“He is still young but his progress in the game has been rapid. We feel confident his upward trajectory will continue here at City working with Pep and his staff.”

Welcome to Manchester, Josko Gvardiol.