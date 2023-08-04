Two things we want to see in the Community Shield from Manchester City

Manchester City kick off the 2023/24 season this Sunday taking on Arsenal in the Community Shield. City will look to win the shield after losing it last season. Today, we look at two things we want to see in this match from Pep Guardiola and the boys.

1 Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez together

We need to see both players starting and why not now? A 3-5-2 where we have versatility and control could be really good as tPep looks to tinker with the squad as usual. A fun wrinkle would be both strikers together as we re-visit old tactics of one big and one small forward.

2 What center backs will play?

With six really good center backs the big question is who will start. Could we see Stones in at midfield or in the backline? Will Gvardiol be ready to see minutes? The only guarantee is Dias and who else will play is up in the air. Given Ake’s fitness, I could see the two players in the backline being Dias and Akanji with Ake or Lewis at fullback and Walker also.

That will do it, let us know what you want to see this Sunday!