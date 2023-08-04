Manchester City v Arsenal: Community Shield Edition, Team News and Prediction

The season is back and we kick off with the curtain raising Community Shield match!

This time City face the always tricky Arsenal.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Sunday 6 August 2023, kick off at 16.00 (BST), 11.00 am (EST)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Tim Wood and Dan Robathan

Reserve assistant: Steve Meredith

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada), Vix+ (Mexico), SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

Last time in the Shield, City lost and for this to be vs the team they swept in the league and pipped for the title should be motivating for the club.

Plus, this will be the fourth trophy on the quest for the sextuple as this, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup still to be played.

Pep vs Mikel, a cracking match awaits the fans.

It should be a very interesting tactical battle.

Team News

For Man City, there are no injuries of note.

The Gunners have Zinchenko, Saka, Jesus and Nelson as questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal