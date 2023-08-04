Pep Talk: “Normally when you win the titles that we won they give you a chance to play for new ones”

Pep Guardiola is back in front of a microphone and so are we! Pep talk is back as we cover his press conference ahead of the Community Shield matchup vs Arsenal.

Let’s dive right in-

“Normally when you win the titles that we won they give you a chance to play for new ones – Community Shield and Sevilla next week and in Saudi Arabia in winter time”,

“[It] will be a good opportunity [to win another trophy]. Of course, we are going to try.

“We know the situation we are in right now. We finish two weeks after Arsenal. We start two weeks after Arsenal.

“We are not in the best way but it is a final, hopefully our mentality can help us to compete and try to win the title.”

“There will be highs and lows. We have to try to avoid dropping too much, to not let the opponents, especially in the Premier League and first stages of the Champions League, run away.

“Everyone except Mateo [Kovacic], the players I know quite well. They are incredible competitors. We will push each other and challenge each other. We will be there.”