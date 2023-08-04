Manchester City Close In On Gvardiol Signing

Manchester City are expected to announce the signing of centre-back Josko Gvardiol after the defender flew into Manchester for a medical, bringing an end to one of the summer’s most protracted transfers.

Gvardiol has been admired by manager Pep Guardiola, but the blues and his current side, RB Leipzig, couldn’t agree on a fee for the 21-year-old. A breakthrough was achieved earlier in the week, with a £77m deal being agreed upon.

The big Croatian then flew to Manchester in a private jet, touching down at around 9.30 on Thursday evening, and Guardiola says he expects the signing to be confirmed today. “He is here. He is doing medical tests and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours,” the boss said earlier today.

It is unlikely he will be registered in time to face Arsenal on Sunday, but is likely to be in the squad for City’s opening day trip to Burnley next weekend.