Champions League Live Draw - Who Will Holders Manchester City Face?

I like when Pep shouts at me, says Erl, who also confirms Alfie is a bit scary!

This is what makes our Erl

Asking Erling Haaland how to stop Erling Haaland. Yeah, like that’s going to happen!

Big Erl’s records are laid bare. He’s humble as usual, but speaks of his motivation to continue achieving trophy wins.

What a guy.

Love you Erl.

IT’S BIG ERL! HAALAND IS THE MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR!!!!!

Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland up for the men’s award against Messi - who will win that wonder...

The Women’s award is next.

Three stars up for the award, which goes to AITANA BONMATI.

Congratulations to her.

Sarina pays tribute to the England team, then talks about the issues with the Spanish side. Oh some people will be uncomfortable. She dedicates the award to the Spanish women’s side. That’ll stick it to the sexists defending Rubiales

Nice work Sarina.

Yeah, the trophy is heavy, Sarina. Do you want to carry it for her Ceferin? Or give her a kiss? Muppet.

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR GOES TO LIONESSES BOSS SARINA WIEGMAN - richly deserved. Congratulations Sarina.

PEP GUARDIOLA WINS MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR!!!!! How could it be anyone else really?

Quick recap of the groups.

Group A

Bayern

Stretford

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV

Lens

Group C

Napoli

Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter

Salzburg

Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atletico

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

PSG

Dortmund

Milan

Newcastle

Group G

City

Leipzig

Red Star

Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar

Antwerp

Not sure Newcastle will be best pleased, won’t be easy for United and Arsenal should get through. For once, City get a nice group.

Happy with that, blues?

Antwerp go into group H with Barca, Porto and Shakhtar

Scottish champions Celtic, in group 4, of course where champions go it seems, face Atletico, Lazio and Feyenoors. Ouch again.

Lens will face Arsenal’s group

Young Boys are out now. Swiss champions will be facing THE CURRENT HOLDERS.

City face Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys

Union Berlin, making their CL debut, will go into group C

Galatasaray are next out. The face the Stretford Rangers!

Newcastle return to the CL and will face PSG, Dortmund and Milan. Ouch!

Here we go.

Real Sociedad, David Silva’s former club will go into Group D.

Okay, here’s the draw from Pot 4. Who will complete City’s group?

Braga go into Group C. they will face Napoli and Real

Copenhagen face Bayern and the Stretford Rangers

Italian side Lazio automatically go into Group E with Feyenoord and Atletico.

Salzburg face Benfica and Inter in group D

AC Milan go into Group F with PSG and Dortmund.

PSV will face Sevilla and Arsenal.

Red Star Belgrade, who beat Marseille in 1991 on penalties, will be visiting the Champions!

City will be facing Leipzig and Red Star.

Shakhtar, are old friends, will not be seeing us this season. Sad times. They play Barca and Porto.

Pot 3 - time for some more league champions

Inter, last season’s beaten finalists, will be up against Benfica and Porto will play Barcelona.

Finally, Real Madrid will face Napoli

Leipzig are out next, Gvardiol’s old club and they will be facing The Mighty Blues.

Of course they do

The Stretford Rangers are next out and they get Bayern. Nice.

Atletico can only go into Group E or G so they get Feyenoord. no grudge match there.

Arsenal, last season’s bottlers, will be facing Sevilla in group B

Dortmund first out and they will face PSG

Pot 2 coming up.

Remember, these are not champions of their leagues. They come later

Here we go.

The mighty blues are in Group G

Bayern go into Group A

Sevilla are in Group B

Napoli go into Group C

Benfica into Group D

Feyenoord are in Group E

PSG go into Group F

And finally, Barcelona go into Group H

Time for the first part of the draw and an explanation of how this will all go down.

In a few moments, we will fix...sorry shape the groups for the Champions League clubs...

Little discussion about the final at Wembley with Barcelona before the draw.

Wouldn’t it be great if City won the final at the Etihad South?

Eric Abidal and and Joe Cole enter the stage.

MANCHESTER CITY LIFT THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TROPHY!!!!!

Now an interview with Txiki

Goosebumps time.

Looking back at last season

Pot 4 could see us going to Celtic again or back to Turkey to face Galatasaray

While some music plays, which is quite nice actually, let’s take a look at Pot 3. Haaland’s old club Salzburg are in their, as are our old friends Shakhtar Donetsk.

Copenhagen, who City hammered last season, are also in pot 3.

As holders and current Premier League champions, City will be in Pot 1. Potential opponents are Rea, Inter and Dortmund, while Leipzig, Atletico and Porto are also possibilities.

The blues won the trophy in style last season, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in a tense game in Istanbul.

However, City were immense throughout the group stages, winning four and drawing two of their group matches, progressing with Borussia Dortmund.

City hammered RB Leipzig in the round of 16. Josko Gvardiol scored in the first leg as the blues drew 1-1 in Germany, while Erling Haaland scored five in the return leg as City cruised through 8-1 on aggregate.

The blues returned to German opposition for the quarter-final, beating Bayern 4-1 on aggregate, then hammered Real Madrid 5-1 overall to set up the final with the Italian side.

Here we go. The Champions League draw is upon us.

Now, who won it last year?

Champions Manchester City will find out their fate shortly and, as usual, we’ll keep you fully up to date on the draw as it happens