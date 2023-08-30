Cole Palmer Linked to Shock Move to Chelsea

The player is heavily considering this move to Chelsea as Sterling and Madueke are good friends of his. City want £50m for Cole Palmer, which would be a fair price for a PL player to another ‘big 6’ team.

City want £50m for Cole Palmer, who's keen on a move to Chelsea. Chelsea's interest is very serious. Joe Shields, the former head of academy recruitment at City who joined Southampton last summer, is now at Chelsea and a big admirer of Palmer - he tried to sign him for Soton too https://t.co/qXmmeEL5nV — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 30, 2023

With him leaving it is a blow and while the profit will be big for FFP premises, he is a valued member of the team. The minutes had not been there, but if they flip him for Eberechi Eze or a similar profile player this could be a win. The one in and one out policy City have employed this season seems to be going well so we can have success here.

It will be up to Palmer.