Cole Palmer Linked to Shock Move to Chelsea

Could it be?

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The player is heavily considering this move to Chelsea as Sterling and Madueke are good friends of his. City want £50m for Cole Palmer, which would be a fair price for a PL player to another ‘big 6’ team.

With him leaving it is a blow and while the profit will be big for FFP premises, he is a valued member of the team. The minutes had not been there, but if they flip him for Eberechi Eze or a similar profile player this could be a win. The one in and one out policy City have employed this season seems to be going well so we can have success here.

It will be up to Palmer.

