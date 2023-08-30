Matheus Nunes Deal “Near Finalized” With Manchester City

The new deal is around close to being done and Tommy Doyle is a separate deal done around it. Nunes to City for €55M and Tommy Doyle to Wolves for £5m deal plus 50% sell on clause.

All in all a good deal that allows for some depth on the team and more pieces for Pep Guardiola to play with. A natural 8, Nunes can and will play as the 6 on occasions. That way Pep has true versatility with a bevy of midfielders and will use 3-4 of them per match.

Rotation, as is always the case with City, will be paramount this season and that makes Nunes a really good signing at a fair price.