Manchester City Win at Bramall Lane: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City earned a great and gritty win vs the Sheffield United side that had some juice as City competed for 90+ minutes.

A really good away win that puts City top as they are 3/3. Today, in liue of Pep, we had Juanma Lillo and Rodrigo take the stage, let’s check out their comments....

Lillo

“Generally, we played really well today. It was a lot closer to what we wanted than the scoreline suggested,” Lillo reflected in his post-match press conference. “In the first half it was hard to find that space in behind. The penalty could have changed everything if it went in, but the team were always stable and looking to score. “From the second half we found our rhythm and were able to win the ball back a lot quicker and find those spaces. “During the match I spoke to him at some moments but generally he was speaking to other members of the technical staff,” Juanma revealed. “He has been totally present today. “If there was more space on the bench I wouldn’t have sat in his seat. “Pep’s seat is Pep’s seat. He was there with us the whole time.

Rodrigo

“It’s one of the games where you have to be patient until the end because they’re very narrow. Erling [Haaland] needed one, two, three chances but he is a goalscorer and he scored for us. “The mistake for the goal cannot happen again. The mentality of the game didn’t drop, we kept going and at the end I got the goal so I am very happy.” “We know the level of this league. You cannot drop or make mistakes in these situations. “There’s no regrets for the team, we played good football today. We know it is a game of not many chances but at the end we won

FULL-TIME Sheff Utd 1-2 Man City



The champions leave it late with a Rodri winner to go top #SHUMCI pic.twitter.com/PC84UMnEw3 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 27, 2023