Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Sheffield United, 2-1

Manchester City 2, Erling Haaland 63’, Rodrigo 88’

Sheffield United 1, Jayden Bogle 85’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Rodrigo shot Manchester City to a strong victory over Sheffield as the treble winners maintained their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

The always present star midfielder buried a shot into the top corner near the end of the match of a tight encounter at the Bramall Lane to secure a 2-1 win and three more points.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they are now 3/3.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Kyle Walker and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are undefeated in the PL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).