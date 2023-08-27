Sheffield United v Manchester City - Gut Feelings

Another weekend of football and City are aiming to become the only team with a 100% record after Saturday’s results. A win at Bramhall Lane will send City top of the league, edging us above our friends at West Ham.

Let’s see how our team at Bitter and Blue think the match will go this afternoon.

Saul

Tricky away match. Could do with a solid squad as City will be the clear favourite. A professional 2-0 win and Doku debut for me.

Sheffield United 0-2 City

Dillon

Sheffield United have yet to impress in their return to the EPL. It’s been a chaotic few weeks for City. Originally it looked like the squad would be spread too thin, but now it’s looking like a refresh is well and truly underway. The apprehensions around the Sevilla performance look a tad too aggressive and I expect Sheffield United to honestly be a walk in the park. Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United.

Sheffield United 0-3 City

Thomas

Welcome back to the Premier League Sheffield United. As your reward, you get to host the Champions of Europe on Matchday 3 at home. The Blades have collected no points from their first two matches, (Crystal Palace at home and Nottingham Forest away), and now must face a team that is yet to concede a goal in the Prem. New signing, Jeremy Doku could feature at Bramall Lane, and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the club. City are light years ahead of Paul Heckinbottom’s men and I don’t think this will be particularly close. I’ll take a Haaland hat trick and a 0-4 City win.

Sheffield United 0-4 City

Pete

Two defeats from their opening two matches isn’t the form you’d want going into a match against City. They haven’t done badly, losing both by a single goal, but it’s fair to say that the City machine is a bit more ruthless than Forest and Palace. Looking forward to seeing Doku and United haven’t really had much time to assess who he is and how to stop him, so he may play a role today.

And, having having a long rest, I think City might go a bit mad today.

Sheffield United 0-5 City

Last Time Out

Against Newcastle, all our team got the result right but no one got a perfect score. There was a change of leadership at the top of the table though, with Saul and Thomas starting to breakaway already.

How will the table change this week?