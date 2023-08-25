Manchester City vs Sheffield United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a tough away match as they visit Sheffield’s red side.

The Premier League is here and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England

Time and Date: Sunday 27 August 2023, Kickoff at 14:00 BST, 9.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Simon Hooper.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City’s last match saw them edge out Newcastle United in first home match of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sheffield is off a loss away to Nottingham. It should make for an interesting battle given Pep Guardiola’s absence and could prove a bit more difficult than usual.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have John Stones, Bernardo Silva as doubtful and Kevin De Bruyne out.

Sheffield have Slimane, Johnson, Baldock, Coulibaly, Bogle, Fleck, McBurnie, Brewster and Norrington-Davies out or questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United