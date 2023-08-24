Welcome To Manchester: Doku Signs On At Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes. A bid of £55m was accepted by the French club and the Belgian star travelled to Manchester to settle personal terms and sign a five year contract.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Doku spoke of his delight at signing for the treble champions. “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.”

And the winger spoke of watching the blues last season as they completed their outstanding treble. “Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Doku becomes City’s third signing of the summer, following Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol to Manchester, and is seen as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al Ahli in July. The 21-year-old Belgian star will allow Phil Foden to take more of a central role, particularly now in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne.

Eric Leaves, Nunes Heading To City?

In other transfer news, Our Eric Laporte has confirmed his move to the Saudi league. The 29-year-old has signed for Al Nassr for a reported fee of £23m. As he left the blues after more than five years, Eric thanks the supporters and the club for his wonderful time in Manchester.

“It has lasted five-and-a-half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. From trophies to setbacks, victories to injuries, it’s all been part of my journey, and I’m grateful for absolutely every moment that shaped me into who I am today.

“It was an honour and a pleasure to wear these colours and I hope you will remember me in a good way. I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”

Sending you all the best of luck with your new club Eric and thanks for everything you did for us.

Another new signing on the horizon is Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. Football guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter stated that the blues have now submitted a formal bid for the midfielder, although Wolves will no doubt hold out for more than the 55m Euros that is rumoured to have been offered.

Manchester City formal opening bid for Matheus Nunes was there despite the denials as revealed yesterday — €55m package not enough yet to convince Wolves



Negotiations expected to continue as City see Nunes as priority target since Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Cks7sB32eM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

It remains to be seen if City can complete a deal for the Wolves star before the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.