Bernardo Silva Contact Extension: A Huge Boost for Manchester City

After being on the verge of leaving Manchester City over the last couple of seasons, Bernardo Silva has signed a new contract extension with the club that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

With the team significantly weakened as a result of the departure of several senior players during the transfer window, Silva's contract extension is a very welcome development. It will provide a huge relief to manager Pep Guardiola.

The City boss has stated several times how much he values Silva and wants to keep the Portuguese midfielder. But things have been largely out of his hands. In fact, sometimes it was just a matter of a club stepping up to meet City's valuation for the player to leave.

Silva's desire to leave England was the main reason for that. But thankfully, no club was willing to meet City's valuation to activate the player's release clause. A consummate professional that he is, Silva has displayed amazing qualities as a City player despite having a desire to experience a new challenge elsewhere.

The 29-year-old has been one of City's best players in the last couple of seasons playing a particularly significant role in the team's unprecedented success last term. His two goals against Real Madrid in the Champions League that fired City into the final were stand out moments in a tremendous season for the club.

After winning the treble last season in addition to several other trophies over the years, the midfielder is hungry for more and believes City is the right place for him to achieve even more success in his career. That may have factored into his decision to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here," Bernardo said. “Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion," Silva said after putting pen to paper.

“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my teammates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”

However, for the club this comes as a huge boost. With Kevin De Bruyne set to miss a large portion of the season, Silva will be very important to keep City in the hunt for a fourth successive Premier League title and even European success.