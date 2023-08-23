Matheus Nunes & Eberechi Eze Linked to Manchester City.

Let’s start with Nunes:

Matheus Nunes, higher on Manchester City list than Eberechi Eze — as things stand. Internal discussions are taking place. #MCFC



Nunes has been added to City list today as @David_Ornstein called — Wolves and Palace still both hope to keep Nunes and Eze. pic.twitter.com/B7d5XAOBYw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

The Portuguese player is a very good one and one that Pep has claimed is the best in the world. He can play basically any midfield spot and has some of the traits City need. The fee seems to be a variable one from 50-60M Pounds.

That added to the team being Wolves, they are unlikely to sell this late and much less to the reigning and defending champions.

Onward, Eze (pictured above) is an incredibly versatile player. He can do the job more than right at the 8, 10 and even play some winger on either side. A perfect type of Pep player.

Eze, would be much more trickier deal given the fee, 80M Pounds, and the fact that he is a crucial part of Crystal Palace’s squad. For City, he would be a stud signing who can play now.

What deal would you take?