Matheus Nunes & Eberechi Eze Linked to Manchester City

A deal for either seems complicated.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Let’s start with Nunes:

The Portuguese player is a very good one and one that Pep has claimed is the best in the world. He can play basically any midfield spot and has some of the traits City need. The fee seems to be a variable one from 50-60M Pounds.

That added to the team being Wolves, they are unlikely to sell this late and much less to the reigning and defending champions.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Onward, Eze (pictured above) is an incredibly versatile player. He can do the job more than right at the 8, 10 and even play some winger on either side. A perfect type of Pep player.

Eze, would be much more trickier deal given the fee, 80M Pounds, and the fact that he is a crucial part of Crystal Palace’s squad. For City, he would be a stud signing who can play now.

What deal would you take?

