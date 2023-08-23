Aymeric Laporte Departs to Al-Nassr

Aymeric Laporte, thank you for all your contributions as the Spanish center back is off to Saudi. The deal is with Al-Nassr and will be worth up to 30M Euros.
Aymeric Laporte has completed medical tests as new Al Nassr player today in Dubai. #AlNassr— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023
Laporte will now travel to Riyadh, flight ready — three year deal approved, it’s all signed and sealed.
Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JHUgK7Q72o
Laporte was a huge part of the early Pep days and won us a few PL titles with his play. The last few years have been a bit less than stellar but he has been a loyal player and now is rewarded with a mega money deal in the Middle East.
Thank you, Laporte, who left a message for all City fans:
Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you...— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 23, 2023
It has lasted for five and a half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/hR2e5CWfVi
