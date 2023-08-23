 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aymeric Laporte Departs to Al-Nassr

Thank you, Aymeric!

Saul Garcia
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Aymeric Laporte, thank you for all your contributions as the Spanish center back is off to Saudi. The deal is with Al-Nassr and will be worth up to 30M Euros.

Laporte was a huge part of the early Pep days and won us a few PL titles with his play. The last few years have been a bit less than stellar but he has been a loyal player and now is rewarded with a mega money deal in the Middle East.

Thank you, Laporte, who left a message for all City fans:

