Aymeric Laporte Departs to Al-Nassr

Aymeric Laporte, thank you for all your contributions as the Spanish center back is off to Saudi. The deal is with Al-Nassr and will be worth up to 30M Euros.

Aymeric Laporte has completed medical tests as new Al Nassr player today in Dubai. #AlNassr



Laporte will now travel to Riyadh, flight ready — three year deal approved, it’s all signed and sealed.



Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/JHUgK7Q72o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

Laporte was a huge part of the early Pep days and won us a few PL titles with his play. The last few years have been a bit less than stellar but he has been a loyal player and now is rewarded with a mega money deal in the Middle East.

Thank you, Laporte, who left a message for all City fans: