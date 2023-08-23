Bernardo Silva Re-signs with Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has signed a new Manchester City contract, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026. A really good deal even if the release clause is in there as has been reported.

The Portugal midfielder joined City in the summer of 2017 and has made a huge contribution to recent successes.

With 308 appearances already, Bernardo has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the Champions League.

A winner and elegant player.

Let’s see what he said after the deal:

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” Bernardo said. “Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. “Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. “I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.” “We heard that four in a row in the Premier League was never done before. “So, we want to try that because it’s so tough. People now, they take it for granted because we won five in six. But it’s so, so tough every year. “And if you guys remember two of those titles were just a difference of one point and then the last game scoring (late on). “I remember the Aston Villa game (in the last game of 2022/23) when we were losing 2-0, in the minute 65 or 70. I don’t remember. “So, it’s not easy to win it. And we’re going to try and keep making history and putting the name of this team as one of the best ever of course. That means something for us.”

Really happy to keep him on. Let’s hope for huge success later.