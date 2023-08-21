Manchester City Defender Out Until After International Break

Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of the side until the international break, according to the club.

Stones, one of City’s many stand-out stars of last season, suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and has missed both Premier League matches and was on the bench for City’s European Super Cup victory over Sevilla last week.

He is now set to miss Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United and the blues home clash with Fulham a week later. City are hoping the England star will be fit for the trip to West Ham on 16th September.

He joins midfielder Kevin de Bruyne on the injury list, after the Belgian star was substituted after just 23 minutes of City’s opening match at Burnley. De Bruyne is expected to be out for around six months after undergoing surgery on his hamstring injury.