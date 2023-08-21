 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joao Cancelo ‘Set for Barcelona’, Deal Really Close

Deal could be wrapped this week.

By Saul Garcia
Bayern Muenchen v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Joao Cancelo will finally get his wish as the deal with Barcelona is very close. The deal would be a loan for one season plus an option for a 20M Euro clause for next summer.

This would end the drama surrounding the player after a hard few years for Joao between the on field and the off. Problems with Pep, a home invasion and more have plagued his time in Manchester.

The player would do well to leave the club as it seems the best possible outcome for this.

