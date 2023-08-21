Joao Cancelo ‘Set for Barcelona’, Deal Really Close

Joao Cancelo will finally get his wish as the deal with Barcelona is very close. The deal would be a loan for one season plus an option for a 20M Euro clause for next summer.

Understand Barça and Man City are now discussing final details of João Cancelo deal! Not sealed yet but breakthrough expected soon #FCB



Cancelo, patiently waiting as he agreed terms with Barça weeks ago and wants the move.



Barcelona hope to get it done this upcoming week. pic.twitter.com/HaH3vHsf5w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

This would end the drama surrounding the player after a hard few years for Joao between the on field and the off. Problems with Pep, a home invasion and more have plagued his time in Manchester.

The player would do well to leave the club as it seems the best possible outcome for this.