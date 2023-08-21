 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeremy Doku ‘Closer’ to Manchester City

A close deal as we enter the final stretch of the window,

By Saul Garcia
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round - group F”Belgium v Austria” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Jeremy Doku is a great player and the latest links have him ‘close than ever’ to joining Manchester City.

A really good deal for all parties as the deal could come this week. Doku is a true and true winger who could play both sides of the pitch and is the very profile that City are in search of.

The weekend did seem a message from Pep to the executives as he made zero changes in an intense match that was begging for some.

The player himself, Doku agreed to terms a few weeks ago and the hurdle now is the fee. This would be a fair deal and City should wrap this up fairly quick.

