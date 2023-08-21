Jeremy Doku ‘Closer’ to Manchester City

Jeremy Doku is a great player and the latest links have him ‘close than ever’ to joining Manchester City.

EXCL: Man City, advancing on Jeremy Doku deal as new verbal proposal close to €55/60m package is being discussed with Rennes #MCFC



There’s competition but City hope to reach an agreement with Rennes this week — after green light on player side since beginning of August. pic.twitter.com/kLRoWL1BDw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

A really good deal for all parties as the deal could come this week. Doku is a true and true winger who could play both sides of the pitch and is the very profile that City are in search of.

The weekend did seem a message from Pep to the executives as he made zero changes in an intense match that was begging for some.

The player himself, Doku agreed to terms a few weeks ago and the hurdle now is the fee. This would be a fair deal and City should wrap this up fairly quick.