Aymeric Laporte “On Verge” of Joining Saudi League

New information on the destination of Aymeric Laporte-

Aymeric Laporte to Al Nassr, here we go! Agreement reached also on player side — salary in excess of $20m, medical booked #AlNassr



Laporte will sign until June 2026.



Man City to receive package close to €30m.



Otávio and Laporte will join Al Nassr next week. pic.twitter.com/aMKIEgX9PM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Really good deal for both sides as Laporte gets his big money move and salary and City get a nice chunk of change in 30M Euros.

Laporte has been an incredible part of the squad, but the move for Gvardiol has limited his minutes even more and this solution shows up as the best possible course of action.

A move that makes City have a nice chest of funds as they still chase a new winger and midfielder.

Thank you, Laporte for all your hard work at the club!