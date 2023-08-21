 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aymeric Laporte “On Verge” of Joining Saudi League

A big money move for the Spaniard.

By Saul Garcia

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

New information on the destination of Aymeric Laporte-

Really good deal for both sides as Laporte gets his big money move and salary and City get a nice chunk of change in 30M Euros.

Laporte has been an incredible part of the squad, but the move for Gvardiol has limited his minutes even more and this solution shows up as the best possible course of action.

A move that makes City have a nice chest of funds as they still chase a new winger and midfielder.

Thank you, Laporte for all your hard work at the club!

