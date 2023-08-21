Manchester City Emerge Victorious Over Newcastle United: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City emerged from the first match at home in victorious fashion. A great win vs Newcastle set the stage for a second victory in the same amount of games as City open the PL on 100% record.

Pep Guardiola spoke after about the determination and focus of the layers and much more!

“It’s the second game of the season but it proves why we won a lot,”

“The mindset and mentality of this group of players is amazing every time and surprises me every time.

“Against that team and in the conditions that we arrive, with a lot of injuries and no rest, how they run and the commitment for everyone it was absolutely amazing.

“We played really good and deserved to win. We could have scored more goals.

“Against Newcastle, we saw it against Aston Villa and last season.

“The difference with this group is the mentality for many, many years. Last year they did it and in the second game today they have done it. Nothing changes.

“Today we trained in the morning and prepared the game as best as possible.

“They apply incredible because they have the right mentality to do it. All of them.

“Starts with Eddy, ends with Jack. They were really outstanding.”

“Phil can play all the positions in the forward areas. He has incredible ability between the lines, the way he turns and attacks the last line.

“It’s one of the best I have ever seen. Every control, he knows exactly how to attack the goal. He doesn’t need two or three touches to be in the right position to attack the goal.

“The way Newcastle defend, we thought we could find him or Julian in those positions. Kovacic, his position was a little bit more backwards than forwards.

“Managers adapt to the players they have and problems they have right now. Phil, I know how good he can play in that position, as a striker, right winger, left winger.

“I am happy because I have the feeling he is coming back. Still we are not in our best and we have to make a step but it is completely normal.