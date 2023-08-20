Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Newcastle United, 1-0

Manchester City 1, Julian Alvarez 31’

Newcastle United 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Julian Alvarez shot Manchester City to a strong victory over Newcastle as the treble winners maintained their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

The World Cup-winner buried a shot into the top corner after 31 minutes of a tight encounter at the Etihad Stadium to secure a 1-0 win and three more points.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they are now 2/2.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ederson and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are undefeated in the PL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).