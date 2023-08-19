Gut Feelings - Manchester City v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Newcastle United is a game that we always look forward to and Saturday’s game already has a top-of-the-table clash feel about it. Both teams got off to a great start last weekend and, while this match won’t give any indication of the team’s final places, it will still be an enthralling encounter, despite the stupid kick-off time.

And there’s a little concern amongst our team about the outcome on Saturday, given Newcastle’s recent resurgence. We do, however agree that the blues will prosper, but not as they have done in recent years. Let’s take a look at what our guys think.

Saul

Big match and little rest. Have to like us at home and Dias and Alvarez should be ready from the start. 2-0 City.

City 2-0 Newcastle

Thomas

I’ll admit, this one is a bit worrying. Newcastle looked strong on Matchday 1 and rode their offensive outburst to the top of the first table of the EPL season. City, on the other hand, have issues to overcome. I have complete confidence that Pep, Txiki, and company will fill out the roster before the window closes, but with the injury to KDB, and the departures from last year’s treble winners, it may take some time to get the squad firing on all cylinders. That said, the Etihad has become a fortress for the Manc Blues and I’ll back the boys to get the result. Give me City at home to beat the Magpies 2-1.

City 2-1 Newcastle

Dillon

There’s real potential for this to go sideways. No Stones, KDB, or Bernardo, Dias seems doubtful. It’s not looking great. The team was far too slow in the midweek against Sevilla, and if that’s the kind of performance they’re gonna deliver on Saturday then we’re toast. However, I trust City fans to be up for it. The Etihad has become a fortress, especially for big matches this like. That kind of energy should propel the team forward and I expect the squad to be faster on the ball. Manchester City 3-2 Newcastle.

City 3-2 Newcastle

Pete

What a game to kick-off our home campaign. City have been incredible against the Toon over the years, but Newcastle looked ominous last weekend. They’ve got some real talent in their squad and a manager who can really take them places. Last season, City had to grind out a win and, given our exploits in midweek, I think it will be the same again, although City may just edge it. My head is saying a draw, but I have to go with my heart and say 3-1 City.

City 3-1 Newcastle

Last Time

Adam, Saul and Thomas all got their predictions spot on, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can maintain that form.

Big shout to Craig as well, who has recently become a dad. Congratulations to you and your family.