Manchester City v Newcastle United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test in match day 2! Newcastle United come to town.

The Premier League is here and we begin the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 19 August 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Robert Jones

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Adrian Holmes.

Fourth official: Darren Bond.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

TV Info: TNT Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

Both teams are off wins, City in the European Super Cup and NUFC in the PL, 5-1.

This has the makings of an immense challenge for the club and Pep given the injuries and questions surrounding the small amount of players Pep has.

With that in mind, this match will come down to the midfield and who wins that will win the match.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva out.

Newcastle have Krafth and Willock out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United