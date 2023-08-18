Manchester City v Newcastle - Head to Head

Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium for their first home match of the season. The blues beat Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor on the opening day, while The Toon took Aston Villa apart at St James’s Park, thrashing the Midlands side 5-1.

Now referred to as the ‘oil derby,’ City and Newcastle have a long history of matches between them, although, as the stats will show, the blues have the upper hand on the Geordies when playing in Manchester.

Hyde Road Meetings

It was October 1893 when these teams met for the first time. City were known as Ardwick and welcomed Newcastle to Hyde Road and, typically, the blues lost 3-2.

Between then and moving to Maine Road in 1923, the two faced each other 22 times, with mixed results for both sides. City won ten of those 22 meetings, while Newcastle left Hyde Road with the points on six occasions.

Maine Road

Newcastle’s first meeting at Maine Road came in November 1923x, where they secured a 1-1 draw and the first four meetings yielded a win for each side and two draws.

The two would lock horns in Moss Side another 50 times and the change of stadium seemed to work in the blues favour. City winning just over half of those matches (26), with Newcastle claiming victory just 11 times.

Etihad Stadium

Moving to East Manchester in 2003 only strengthened City’s grip on this fixture. The blues have never lost to Newcastle in a league match since moving and their only defeat to Newcastle is a 2-0 League Cup loss in October 2014. They have played 19 times at the Etihad, with City winning 16.

City’s Amazing Run

City are unbeaten in their last eight at home to Newcastle, winning every one of those matches by an aggregate of 30-3. They have hit five goals past the Toon four times from those eight matches, with one of those ended in a 6-1 win.

If it wasn’t for that 2-0 defeat in 2014, City would actually be unbeaten against Newcastle at home in 20 matches, and would have won 15 on the trot. Newcastle fans will no doubt be happy that their 2014 side were able to stop the rot!

City’s last defeat at home to Newcastle came in September 2000, when Alan Shearer scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute.

Rarely A Dull Match

City v Newcastle are generally entertaining games with lots of goals for both sides. City’s biggest win is 6-1, when Sergio Aguero took on the whole Newcastle team himself and hit five, while the Toon’s biggest victory in Manchester is an FA Cup match in 1957, when they won 5-4. They also won 4-1 (1905) and 4-2 (1928) and 4-3 (1959). Hopefully Saturday’s match won’t end 4-4.

There have been 276 goals scored between the two in Manchester alone, with the blues grabbing 183 to Newcastle’s 93. City have failed to score just 14 times throughout the history of this fixture, the last coming in 2-0 League Cup defeat in 2014.

Newcastle have been stopped from scoring 34 times have haven’t scored in their last four visits to Manchester. There have been just seven goalless draws between the two, the last coming in November 2006. City have failed to score once in the following 15 matches while keeping seven clean sheets.

August Omens For City

City have played Newcastle three times in the month of August and, we’re happy to say, have won all three. In 1975, the blues recorded their third win of the season by thrashing Newcastle 4-0. In August 2002, Kevin Keegan’s newly promoted side won 1-0 thanks to a Darren Huckerby goal. This was City’s first home game of the season.

And, in 2013, goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri and Yaya Toure helped the blues to another 4-0 win. That was the last time City faced the Geordies in this month and, ominously for them, that was also the 19th.

The odds are stacked firmly in City’s favour, but how will it play out on the pitch?