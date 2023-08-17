Manchester City Win Super Cup: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City survive Athens as we win the Super Cup! A nervy affair that ended in penalties that City managed to win 5-4. Scenes were awesome as Kyle Walker, the captain, claimed and buried the fifth and winning shot.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I’m proud. A lot. We knew it from moments earlier in the season and the quality of opponent,” Guardiola said afterwards.

“We were lucky because Eddy, like in the final moments of the Champions League final, saved us in the right moments.

“In general, the game was really good, though we played better in the last 30 minutes of the second half.

“It was like the final against Inter a tight game, in that period football is like a coin.

“We could have scored before the penalty kicks but tomorrow we will be even more happier than today.

“We are really delighted to have this title. Now in December we have the chance to win the Club World Cup.”

“I remember a lot of finals where the keeper was the key player,” he said.

“Of course the finish from En-Nesyri was not perfect but Ederson saved it.

“Apart from that the game was under control in the first half I remember other than the one chance they scored.

“Except the first 10 minutes of the second half after we controlled it and made more and more passes. We controlled the game and at the end we scored.

“In the last minutes we had the feeling the team that could score would be us.”