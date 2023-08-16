Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win Super Cup in Penalties

Manchester City 1, Palmer 63’

Palmer 63’ Sevilla 1, En-Nesyri 25

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win the Super Cup. A solid performance as even half gear City looked quite dangerous and a win via penalties showed this sides resolve.

City remain the standard bearers and are just a great side with a couple players still to be added. We add this trophy to the cabinet and do so deservedly.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it was an incredible finish that beat us.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the cup in penalties.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed start after the Shield match.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ederson and Nathan Ake who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are Super Cup champs!

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).