Manchester City’s Hemp Helps England Into World Cup Final

Manchester City star Lauren Hemp played a starring role as England Women reached the World Cup Final for the first time in their history.

The blues star and been involved in the first goal as Ella Toone rifled England ahead in the first half, only for Sam Kerr to equalise on 63 minutes. Hemp then took over, latching onto Millie Bright’s long pass, before finding a way past the defence and firing past Mackenzie Arnold in the Australian goal.

The winger then played a glorious pass to Alessia Russo to score the third and send England into a final showdown with Spain on Sunday.

After helping England win the Euros last summer, attention turned to Sarina Wiegman’s team once again to see if they could repeat the feat. After unconvincing wins against Haiti and Denmark, England finally found their form by thrashing China 6-1 in the final group match. Hemp and Chloe Kelly both found the goal in that match, with Alex Greenwood and Laura Coombs also providing assists.

Greenwood and Kelly both found the back of the goal during a penalty shoot-out with Nigeria as England progressed to set up a quarter-final tie with Columbia.

hemp was again on target to level in first-half injury time, and Russo scored the winner in the 63rd minute, setting up a clash with co-hosts Australia.

City’s Mary Fowler and former blue Hayley Raso both started for the hosts, but it was Toone who put England in front with a rasping drive, 9 minutes from half-time. Kerr levelled with a stunning long-range effort that Mary Earps stood no chance of reaching, but England weren’t to be denied.

Bright’s long ball towards Hemp wasn’t dealt with by the defender and the City star was able to get in between the two defenders and fired home, leaving Arnold with little chance of saving. The winger had been a constant thorn in Australia’s side all evening, providing a teasing cross that Russo headed just wide. But she wasn’t finished with the Aussies yet.

With four minutes remaining, Hemp collected the ball in midfield and drove forward, before delivering a perfect, no-look pass to Russo on the right. The Arsenal striker only needed one touch and the ball was in the back of the net and England in the final.

The girls now play Spain on Sunday with an 11am UK kick-off time.

Well done to all our Lionesses and the very best of luck on Sunday. Bring it home girls.