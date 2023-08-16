UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs Sevilla, Preview, Team News & More

Manchester City will see a Super Cup match here as they face Sevilla in a chance for a trophy.

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens, Greece

Time and Date: Wednesday 16 August 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Head Referee: François Letexier’s

TV Info: TNT Sports (UK), UNIVISION/TUDN/PARAMOUNT+/CBS NET. (USA), DAZN (Canada),

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the 2022/23 Champions League final in Istanbul to reach the UEFA Super Cup showpiece.

Spanish side Sevilla meanwhile overcame AS Roma on penalties to be crowned 2022/23 Europa League victors.

A good match with some tactical tweaks and fun scenes. Let’s hope for a trophy.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias all as questionable.

Sevilla have Fernando and Nianzou out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Sevilla