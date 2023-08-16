Manchester City v Sevilla - Gut Feelings

Manchester City take on Sevilla for the chance to take home the first silverware of the new season. The European Super Cup sees Champions League winners City play the Europa League winners in Athens for the first of six potential trophies for the blues this season.

And, as usual, our team are here to give us their thoughts and feelings ahead of the match. As it’s a one-off match, results tonight won’t count towards our predictions league, but we’ll have a chance to play catch-up when we welcome Newcastle to Manchester on Saturday evening.

Here’s what our guys think of tonight’s match.

Saul

Big match, need a win here as another trophy will look nice. Expect some excited players and a good team. 2-0 win for City. Haaland will impose and we leave Greece as champions.

City 2-0 Sevilla

Thomas

How exciting. For the first time in the history of the club, City will play in the UEFA Super Cup. Their opponent, Sevilla, have had much more experience in this fixture, however. The seven-time finalists are a well-run operation who can certainly be a tough nut to crack. Sevilla have lost long-time sporting director, Monchi, to Aston Villa, but the system he built is still very much intact. At the end of the day, City are in a different class than Sevilla and should be able to control the match. Even though Guardiola’s men are still finding their form, I like the Sky Blues to lift yet another trophy. Give me City by a score of 3-1.

City 3-1 Sevilla

Dillon

Despite being consistent Europa League winners, the Spanish side have lost five of their six Super Cups. They were a mess for large stretches of last season but slowly crawled their way to a mid-table finish. They’ve been pretty inactive in the summer window as well and just don’t seem to be too much of a threat. Their saving grace is that City have a few of their own injuries to deal with and have an absolutely massive early game against Newcastle this weekend. Regardless, I still see City coasting to a dominant win over a relatively tame side. Manchester City 4-0 Sevilla

City 4-0 Sevilla

Pete

Played four, won four. That’s City’s record against Sevilla in the Champions League and by an aggregate of 12-3. It’s safe to say we have the edge on the Spanish side. We’ve never faced them in a one-off or knock-out match though so this may be slightly different. Add to the fact that we’ve lost Kev for a few months, which may have an effect on our performance. But, we know how to adapt and adapt we will and I think the blues have enough to make it five from five.

City 3-0 Sevilla