Rico Lewis, Manchester City until Summer 2028

Rico Lewis stays! He has signed a five year deal that is well done business by all.

From the presser:

The 18-year-old Academy graduate has today extended his deal with the Club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2028. Having progressed from Under-18s captain to a pivotal squad member in last year’s Treble success, Lewis’ new contract is a reward for his continued improvement and temperament beyond his years. After making his first senior appearance during last summer’s Tour of the US, his rise was dramatic. He made his Premier League debut in August 2022 as a late substitute for Kyle Walker and didn’t look back, playing 27 times across all competitions. He has started the 2023/24 campaign in fine form too, starting our Premier League opening day victory over Burnley on Friday night.

Then, Lewis spoke about the move as well-

“It’s amazing,” he said. “As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be. “To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving. “Everyone at the Club has been so amazing, starting with the Academy where I learnt so much and I am hugely grateful for everything they did. “For me, my family, it’s a chance for me now to live my dream and work as hard as I can to, you know, continue to get better and do more for the club. So, yeah, I’m really proud. “I’ve been given the chance to play in a team that has won the Treble. And I’m being given a new contract at the club that I love and I’ve been at my whole life.” “In the bad moments, there weren’t many for the team, everyone kept their head, didn’t get carried away or didn’t lose focus of what the end goal was,”

All in all fantastic news as we keep a homegrown happy and at the club.