BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne “out several months”

The bad news comes in bunches as it is now revealed Kevin De Bruyne will be out several months with a lower body injury.

Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne may have to undergo surgery on the hamstring injury sustained vs Burnley, ruling him out for the remainder of 2023 and recovering by early 2024. While a final decision has not yet been made, it is seen as the best solution.



[@PJCalcoen/@nieuwsbladsport] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 15, 2023

A really bad piece of news and one has to wonder why he was playing in the first place. The injury happened at the UCL Final, he should have been rehabbing all summer, instead we get this.

