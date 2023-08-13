 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brazil midfielder in negotiations with Manchester City

Manchester City has caught Paqueta’s attention as he figures out his situation at West Ham.

By Richard_usa26
/ new
Brazil v Senegal - International Friendly Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta is currently in negotiations with Manchester City that could see him sign a €100 million contract for six years.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on August 11, West Ham United manager David Moyes confirmed that Manchester City had sent them an offer for Paqueta’s services.

Manager Pep Guardiola is eager to reinforce the attacking midfield position, and Paquetá’s expressed interest in joining the team that secured a treble is anticipated to be a determining factor. According to The Guardian, City’s initial offer of £70m for the Brazilian was turned down by West Ham. While Paquetá’s contract includes an £85m release clause that will become active next summer, the club is open to selling him for the right offer.

The Hammers acknowledges that retaining Paquetá against his desires might have adverse effects. It’s emphasised that, despite the situation, West Ham’s highest-priced signing has maintained a professional demeanor throughout this past week. Paquetá, who made a £51m switch from Lyon last summer, accompanied the squad for their match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The midfielder integrated himself with West Ham in August 2022, signing a five-year contract for an estimated £50m fee with additional add-ons. He netted five goals in 41 appearances during the 2022-23 season, helping the club go undefeated en route to their first-ever Europa Conference League title, beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final.

He also became a mainstay with the Brazilian national team. He has scored nine goals in 42 matches and took part in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, getting himself on the scoresheet in the 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...