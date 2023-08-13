Brazil midfielder in negotiations with Manchester City

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta is currently in negotiations with Manchester City that could see him sign a €100 million contract for six years.

Lucas #Paqueta has agreed to a 6-year contract with Manchester City. He spoke with Pep Guardiola. Man City made an offer of 85 million + 10 in bonuses. West Ham want 110 million without bonuses. Ongoing negotiations but Man City are optimistic given the player's willingness. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 11, 2023

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on August 11, West Ham United manager David Moyes confirmed that Manchester City had sent them an offer for Paqueta’s services.

David Moyes on Lucas Paquetá and Man City deal: “We've received an offer from Manchester City for Paquetá”.



“At the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation”. pic.twitter.com/KQoUmzQeWM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Manager Pep Guardiola is eager to reinforce the attacking midfield position, and Paquetá’s expressed interest in joining the team that secured a treble is anticipated to be a determining factor. According to The Guardian, City’s initial offer of £70m for the Brazilian was turned down by West Ham. While Paquetá’s contract includes an £85m release clause that will become active next summer, the club is open to selling him for the right offer.

#ManchesterCity are ready to offer €100M to #WestHam to try to sign Lucas #Paquetà. For the brazilian midfielder ready a contract until 2029 (€10M/year). #transfers #MCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 11, 2023

The Hammers acknowledges that retaining Paquetá against his desires might have adverse effects. It’s emphasised that, despite the situation, West Ham’s highest-priced signing has maintained a professional demeanor throughout this past week. Paquetá, who made a £51m switch from Lyon last summer, accompanied the squad for their match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The midfielder integrated himself with West Ham in August 2022, signing a five-year contract for an estimated £50m fee with additional add-ons. He netted five goals in 41 appearances during the 2022-23 season, helping the club go undefeated en route to their first-ever Europa Conference League title, beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final.

He also became a mainstay with the Brazilian national team. He has scored nine goals in 42 matches and took part in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, getting himself on the scoresheet in the 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16.