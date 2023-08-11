Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Manchester City 3, Haaland 4’, 36’ , Rodri 75’

Sheffield United 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a debut in the Premier League. A solid performance as even half gear City looked quite dangerous and of course Haaland gets off to a great and awesome start.

City remain the standard bearers and are just a great side with a couple players still to be added.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. We also saw the Gvardiol debut to make such a fun game away.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed start after the Shield match.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are smartly ahead.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

