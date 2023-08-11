Manchester City v Burnley: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City debut in the league. They face a newly promoted Burnley.

The Premier League is here and we begin the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Time and Date: Friday 11 August 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Head Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Steve Meredith.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Michael Oliver.

Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream.

DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA

PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES

Preview + Form

City come in to the debut of the season as the Premier League is here! We are off the Shield loss and now look to start the season on the right foot.

Vinny Kompany is the opposing coach and it should make for a fun match as the styles will be similar.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ruben Dias as questionable.

Burnley have Michael Obafemi out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley