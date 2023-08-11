Burnley v Manchester City - Gut Feelings

Here it is. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. No, not the football season starting, but Bitter and Blue’s Gut Feelings for the season. Here’s where we test our ability to predict the results and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. If our readers want to join in, it’s simple, just give us your prediction before the match and we’ll include you.

Last week’s trial run was the Community Shield and both me and Craig came excruciatingly close to getting a perfect score. Craig got the result right, Arsenal winning on penalties bot missed out on the scoreline, while I got the score right, but, like City, messed up the penalties!

Now, we’re doing this for real and here’s our predictions for Friday’s match.

Adam Marrett - Esteemed Kompany

I’m expecting a fired-up Burnley and their crowd to be up for this one. It will be good to welcome Vincent Kompany back to the Premier League and also expect James Trafford to be in goal for Burnley, a former City youngster I rate highly.

As for the game, I think Burnley will come at us early. They put up a decent fight early on before Haaland ended them in the FA Cup tie last season. They are capable of some nice football so I’m expecting them to have a go at us.

As for us, I’m hoping for a Gvardiol debut, and us to slowly build into the season. Three points here will be a good start coming off the pre-season.

I’ll go City 3 Burnley nil.

Craig Hanson - Sporticos

Will the student overcome his former master? Probably not, but this should be a very entertaining game indeed. Vinnie Kompany, despite being a heralded centre-back in his playing days, loves a goal or three from his Burnley team, and while he will surely be cautious in his approach against the European champions, he certainly won’t be parking the bus. It should prove a fascinating tactical battle between the two coaches, and one which I think could end up all square, and feature some eye-catching performances from both sides, both in attack and defence. All in all, there may not be a glut of goals, but high-octane, forward-thinking play from both sets of players should be just the tonic to start the Premier League season.

Burnley 1-1 City

Saul Garcia

A big match feel for the opener as we face old friend Vincent Kompany and his boys. Give me a hungry City after the Shield debacle and a smooth 3-0 win. It’ll be more about City then Burnley and the players should be motivated.

Kim Malpas

City will win - I think, I mean I hope, I mean maybe? Damn, being a legacy fan never goes away does it?

It’ll be either 4 or 5-0 to City if a certain blonde striker finds his form, or it’ll be 1-0 to a stuffy disputed penalty to Burnley if the strikers fire blanks again! That’s City!!

Dillon Meehan

There’s a lot of talk about City and slow starts, all of that is true. But I actually think that a night game away to start the season is a positive, especially that it’s Burnley. First game back in the Premier League, new attacking style, they are absolutely going to look at this as a free hit. The quality gap is going to be too drastic and I absolutely see City being able to take advantage of that. Manchester City 3-1 Burnley.

Thomas Duck

The exhibition matches are over and Pep Guardiola’s Man City are set to start defence of the Premier League title they’ve held for three seasons running. This could be our first look at Josko Gvardiol in a City shirt, and of course, it will be a first-ever league match against our Vincent Kompany. The newly-promoted Clarets will certainly have energetic support at Turf Moor as the fans will be giddy to return to the top flight. The champions will prove too much for an up-for-it Burnley side, however, as the Manc Blues are just a tier or two better. I like Phil Foden and Bernardo to tally as the lads look a little closer to top form. I’ll take City to grab all three points and beat the hosts 0-3.

Pete

On paper against a newly promoted team, City should win comfortably. On the pitch against a newly promoted side, fired up for their first season back in the Premier League with a legend in charge at Turf Moor, suddenly, it doesn’t look as good. I think City will win, but it won’t be comfortable, it won’t be pretty and it won’t be by much.

Burnley 1-2 City

What do you guys think? Get your predictions in before kick-off tonight.