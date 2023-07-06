Manchester City Women Sign Dutch Midfielder

Manchester City Women have announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Jill Roord from VFL Wolfsburg, making her the blues first signing of the summer. Roord spent two years in Germany, where she helped Wolfsburg finish second in the Frauen Bundesliga and reach the Champions League final, losing 3-2 to Barcelona.

The Dutch international started her career in The Netherlands with FC Twente before enjoying her first stint in Germany with Bayern Munich. Roord that spent two seasons at Arsenal, before moving back to Germany.

Speaking after signing her contract, Roord explained how delighted she is to wear the blue and white of City. “I’m very happy and it’s a very proud feeling for me to sign for Manchester City. I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I’m super excited to start here.

“I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team, and it’s a young side with plenty of potential which is very important to me.”

And the midfielder was clearly happy to be given another chance to impress in the WSL after her highly successful spell with Arsenal. “I’ve always thought that the Women’s Super League is very competitive, so playing in England again is like a dream – I feel like I have developed a lot as a player during my time in Germany.

“In my conversations with Gareth Taylor, I heard everything that I wanted to hear – we think the same way about football which is important, and where he sees me in the team was ideal – it is the perfect fit.

“If you play for City, you compete for everything you are involved in and that is what we will be aiming to do – with the quality we have here, anything is possible so I hope that we will be very successful together.”

The Dutch star becomes Taylor’s first signing as he looks to strengthen his side for an assault on next season’s WSL title. After dropping out of the top three, the blues will need additional blood within the team and Taylor considers Roord to be just the right signing that will help the blues secure silverware again. “We’re really pleased to have been able to secure Jill’s signature and bring her to the club. She has proven her worth in both England and Europe during her career so far, alongside on the international stage with the Netherlands – she is no stranger to success.

“She is a player whose calibre speaks for itself with what she has achieved, and we believe she will be a fantastic addition to our squad here at City.”

Roord has signed a three-year contract with the blues and Taylor will be hoping she will make a quick impression on the side in what will be a vital season for the manager.

Roord Knows How To Win

Jill Roord joins the blues with a highly impressive collection of honours already under her belt. At just 26 years old, Roord is used to winning. Four Dutch titles and one Cup success with Twente, helped Bayern to two runners-up spots, taken a Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg and was part of the Dutch team that won the Euros in 2017.

Roord’s experience will be essential in the middle of the park, a position that City struggled with so much last season.