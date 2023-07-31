Three Takeaways from Manchester City’s Final Pre Season Match in Seoul

Manchester City is back on the pitch! They took on Atletico Madrid in a friendly that featured many familiar faces. City would fall 2-1.

City will play again Sunday v Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Let’s get on to the takeaways.

1 Two Strikers?

Could this be a sign of the future? The team opened the match with both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on top. If we see this more often it will be a tactical departure from last season, but could work given the new roster. Excited to see again.

2 Ruben Dias is special

Dias is a particular special as he scored and further proved what a caliber of player he is. From leadership, tactical nous and much more he can do it all and has cemented himself as the world’s best center back. We should expect the star defender to be a crucial piece from the start in this new season.

3 Kyle Walker Decision imminent

A repeat from last game as this is the week we should get finality from Kyle Walker who should be coming up on a decision soon. Walker played well and is obviously still a strong part of the squad so we hope he stays.

