Bernardo Silva Needs to Stay at Manchester City

The union between Bernardo Silva and Manchester City has been an interesting one. Both parties have worked together seamlessly as if they were made for each other. Tremendous success has been achieved since the Portuguese star joined the club from Monaco in 2017. He has been one of the best players at the Etihad Stadium, season in, season out.

Although he was once expected to be the perfect replacement for his namesake David Silva, the Portugal international has however, made a name for himself as a utility player extraordinaire. He played perhaps, his best football for the Blues last season and helped the club finally conquer Europe.

But for the last three years, speculations concerning his future during transfer windows has been constant. At some point, he was expected to move to Barcelona. Then French side Paris Saint-Germain was thought to be the destination. Some have even speculated he is going back to Portugal. Yet there have been no concrete offers, if any, from anywhere.

The sometimes harsh Manchester weather has been given as the main reason why the player wants to leave England. The need for a fresh challenge has been another reason. But after another man-of-the-match performance against Bayern Munich in a recent pre-season friendly, it’s difficult to say Silva is not where he needs to be.

Perhaps the club’s hierarchy could get the player to see reasons why staying could be more beneficial to both parties. A heart-to-heart discussion could produce a change of heart on the player’s side.

Sporting a new look on resumption for pre-season, there’s also need for a change of heart. City clearly needs the player, especially after Riyad Mahrez’s departure. When Pep Guardiola talked about the player’s sign-on fee being a bargain back in 2017, it seemed like an exaggeration. But the Portuguese midfielder has proven his worth over the years.

As it stands, no club has come forward to make a concrete bid for the player. Hopefully, that remains the case as the new season approaches.

As City prepare for another gruelling campaign where the club will be required to defend their treble, losing key players like Bernardo Silva will not be good for the team.

Sure, the player has paid his dues and deserves a move elsewhere if that’s his desire. But staying longer at City, and achieving even more, gets him closer to attaining legendary status at the club.

In the end, that will be mutually beneficial for both parties.