Cityzen Forever, David Silva Retires: Thank You! El Mago

Many top class players have come through the door at Manchester City since the transformation of the club starting in 2008. They’ve all played their part in taking the club to the top of European football. But a few stand out as the best among the rest.

These are the ones whose impact goes beyond just what they did on the pitch to how they helped shape the very fabric of the new image of the club. David Silva stands out as one of those players.

As the Spaniard calls time on his career, let’s take a moment to say “thank you!”

The midfield maestro dazzled for Valencia in Spain before catching the eye of the hierarchy at Manchester City. And when he moved to the club in 2010, it was the beginning of greater things both for himself as a player and for the club.

After a decade spent at Manchester City making 467 appearances with 77 goals scored, he was considered one of just three players to be honoured with a statue at the Etihad Stadium.

Today, among the City faithful all over the world, he is regarded as a legend of the club. Pep Guardiola’s team has gone on to achieve even greater things after Silva’s departure. But his time at the Etihad Stadium gave us some of the best moments for the Blues we have witnessed. Time and time again he gave us beautiful moments to cherish, some of which Manc Pete has covered.

His career came full circle when he returned to Spain in 2020, signing for Real Sociedad. Although an achilles injury has forced his decision to hang up his boots, it’s fair to say he has done his bit and can rest now.

Pep Guardiola reacted to the announcement extolling the player’s virtues.

“Well it is definitely sad news,” Guardiola told reporters in Seoul, South Korea. “His impact not just at Man City, which was unbelievable, but every team he played for Valencia, Eibar, national team. The best I have seen playing in the pockets. He was one of the players who allowed for the success of this team. David is one of them.

“We wish him all the best in the future from the whole Manchester City family. It absolutely was a pleasure to be his manager and see day in and day out the quality he had.”

At this point, there’s nothing more left to say than a big thank you for all the beautiful memories, El Mago. Wishing you all the best for the future.