5 Greatest David Silva Moments For Manchester City

Former Manchester City magician David Silva has announced his retirement from the game after an incredible career spanning 19 years.

Silva left the blues in 2020 after ten glorious years with the club, winning four Premier League titles in the process. He continued his career back in Spain with Real Sociedad, but following a serious knee injury during pre-season, Silva has decided to call time on his magnificent career.

The Spaniard joined the blues from Valencia in 2010 and became an intricate part of the City set-up for a decade, scoring 77 goals from 436 appearances. However, he contributed much more than just goals and here are some of Silva’s finest moments in City blue.

First Goal vs Blackpool

On 17th October 2010, City travelled to the coast and a match with Premier League new boys Blackpool. Silva had already provided the assist for Carloz Tevez’ opener, but as the match drifted into the 90th minute, Silva produced a moment of magic to secure the game. A free kick to City saw a pass to Silva and the rest is history. Beating two men, one twice, Silva curled a delightful shot into the far corner to send City 3-1 up.

Dribbling Past Wigan

In September 2011, Silva again played a starring role as City eased past Wigan. He’d already set up Sergio Aguero for the first goal and was tripped in the box as Wigan struggled to contain the magician (Tevez missed the penalty, no surprise). Silva was involved in the build-up to the second, but his magic feet made the third. Silva beat three men in the middle of the field before spotting the run of Aguero and placing the perfect pass for the Argentine to run onto and complete his hat-trick.

The Other 3-2 Against QPR

Before the Aguerooooooo moment in May 2012, City recorded another 3-2 victory against QPR, this time at Loftus Road. On a cold Bonfire Night in London, Silva lit the blue touch paper for a City seven minutes into the second half. With the score at 1-1, Silva took Dzeko’s pass magnificently, his first touch creating space before lashing the ball past Paddy Kenny in the QPR goal.

That Defence Splitting Pass VS United

Silva loved playing against United and played a huge role as the blues hammered the reds at Old Trafford. The Spaniard had already scored City’s fifth goal of the match when he nutmegged David de Gea, but his pass for the sixth took all glory. United had piled forward to no avail and a good pass from a United man found Silva in plenty of space, His first touch to control was magnificent, then his pass between the United defence released Edin Dzeko, and the Bosnian made it 6-1.

An FA Cup Opener

In 2019, Silva starred in City’s FA Cup Final demolition of Watford at Wembley as part of City’s domestic treble-winning side. Silva opened the scoring in the 26th minute after some head tennis with Raheem Sterling. The ball fell nicely for Silva and the Spaniard hit it on the half volley to begin the rout.

We’ve go some great memories of Silva in his hey day at City. What is you’re favourite El Mago moment? Let us know in the comments.