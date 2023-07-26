Three Takeaways from Manchester City’s Second Pre Season Match

Manchester City is back on the pitch! They took on Bayern Munich in a friendly that featured many familiar faces. City would win 2-1.

City will play again Sunday v Atletico Madrid in a friendly.

Let’s get on to the takeaways.

1 Rico Lewis on line one

The young defender impressed in a multiple of positions today. Paired with his new contract, Lewis should see much more playing time this season and even more so with a possible Kyle Walker exit. Good for him.

2 Aymeric Laporte resurgence?

The defender is on the outs supposedly and so seeing him in good spirits and playing well (and scoring) is a nice sight. He will be a piece in the team this season and if he choses to embrace it, it could be a really good decision. With this many matches, he will get minutes.

3 Kyle Walker Decision imminent

Kyle Walker should be coming up on a decision soon and it has been made more interesting given he was captain of today’s side vs the team he is heavily linked to. Walker played well and is obviously still a strong part of the squad so we hope he stays.

Score